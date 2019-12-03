Xiaomi Redmi K30 design revealed ahead of launch: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K30 on December 10 in China as the successor to its first-gen K-series flagship smartphone that was launched in July this year. The Redmi K30 has seen a number of leaks over the past couple of months, and that also includes hands-on images of the device.

Xiaomi has now shared the official posters of the Redmi K30 that give a good look at the device revealing its back design and quad-rear camera setup. The phone will be unveiled at 2 pm local time in China (11:30 am in India) on next Tuesday. Here is everything that we know about the phone so far.

Redmi K30 design

Redmi K30 draws a sharp contrast from its predecessor. While the Redmi K20 featured a flashy flame aura design, the Redmi K30 takes a minimalistic approach with a single-colour scheme over a glossy back. The camera array is surrounded by what looks like a concentric texture. The posters show a Silver coloured model and another with Peach colour.

Redmi K30 screen

The front panel of the Redmi K30 is also different from the Redmi K20. The new K-series device ditches the pop-up mechanism for selfie camera, in favour of punch-hole display. In the early posters of the Redmi K30, we can clearly see the pill-shaped punch-hole on the top right corner of the screen hosting a dual-selfie camera setup. The Redmi K30 is reported to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like the Samsung Galaxy S10e, instead of an in-display scanner.

XDA Developers found a code in MIUI 11 suggesting the Redmi K30 will sport a 120Hz display, which will be a big upgrade over the current screen in Redmi K20. As of now, only the Razer Phone 2 and the Asus ROG Phone 2 have 120Hz refresh rate displays. Generally, phones sport a 60Hz display and we have also seen a number of smartphones with 90Hz screens as well such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, Pixel 4.

Redmi K30 cameras

The Redmi K30 has been revealed to sport four camera sensors on the back aligned in a vertical line. The camera array is aligned to the centre surrounded by a circular design. Underneath, there is a dual-LED flash. The company has not revealed the camera specifications of the phone but the XDA Developers reported that the Redmi K30 will sport a 60MP primary lens. It is expected to be Sony’s new 60MP IMX686 sensor.

The other cameras on the phone could include an ultrawide, a macro and a telephoto one. For selfies, Xiaomi has packed two front cameras in a punch-hole screen. Rumours suggest that the front camera combination is a 20MP + 2MP setup.

Redmi K30 5G support

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing revealed that the Redmi K30 will come with a Qualcomm processor and support for 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) sub-6Hz networks. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also reiterated the information confirming the dual-mode 5G on Redmi K30. We can expect the Redmi K30 to be available in LTE (4G) only model as well as a 5G-ready model.

Redmi K30 processor

Weibing had revealed that Redmi K30 will be powered by a Qualcomm processor, but did not mention the name of the chipset. However, since the Redmi K20 features a Snapdragon 730 chipset, we can expect the phone to sport Snapdragon 730G or a next-gen Snapdragon 700-series processor with 5G support. Qualcomm has been reported to unveil its fifth-gen chipset range across Snapdragon 800, 700, and 600 series at the Snapdragon summit.

Redmi K30 battery and other features

The Redmi K30 is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. However, given the Realme X2 Pro is offering 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge, Xiaomi might go for a higher number in the charging department.

The Redmi K30 could run the MIUI 11 out of the box and there’s a possibility that the K30 skin will be based on Android 10. The Redmi K30 could also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and come with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi K20 series in India back in July this year. Redmi K20 Pro has ended up being the best-selling flagship phone in India in the $300 and above price mark in the third quarter of 2019, as per Canalys data. With the Redmi K30 smartphone, the company could compete with the likes of OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro.