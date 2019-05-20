Xiaomi Redmi K20 with Snapdragon 855 processor to launch on May 28

Xiaomi has announced the launch date for the Redmi K20. The Redmi flagship powered by Snapdragon 855 processor will be launched in China on May 28. Redmi shared a poster on Weibo confirming the launch of the Redmi K20 in Beijing at 2pm local time (11:30 am in India). In another Weibo post, the company shared a teaser for the 48MP primary rear camera of the smartphone, which will be a Sony IMX586 sensor.

Earlier, Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin shared AnTuTu benchmark score of the Redmi K20. Its score of 4,58,754 is even greater than the likes of Apple iPhone XS. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing revealed that the Redmi K20 will have 960 fps slow-motion video recording as well.

Redmi K20 specifications (leaked)

Recently a Weibo user Abdirazzakk shared an alleged specs sheet of the Redmi K20 which reveals the phone to sport a 6.39-inch OLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It confirmed the previously leaked specifications like a 48MP triple rear camera setup and 4,000mAh battery.

According to the sheet, the triple rear camera on the device carries a primary 48MP camera with 0.8-micron pixel size and f/1.7 aperture, which is capable of taking 12MP shots via pixel binning with 1.6-micron pixel size. The secondary camera on the device is a 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and the third camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the phone features a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Other specifications include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The sheet reveals LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage but does not mention the RAM capacity or the internal storage capacity.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed that the Redmi Flagship phone will have two variants and their names will be Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. He also revealed that both models will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to sport a popup camera module and an in-display fingerprint sensor.