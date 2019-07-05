Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to launch in India on July 17, confirms company

Xiaomi has confirmed that its upcoming Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be launching on July 17. The Redmi K20 Pro is the first smartphone in the Redmi lineup to come with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with triple camera at the back and pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain tweeted out the launch date for the Redmi K20 series. He wrote, “Mi fans, it’s time for the knockout punch!#RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are unleashing on 1+7 = 17th July 2019! Time for Flagship Killer 2.0.”

Xiaomi is pitching the Redmi K20 series as a challenger to the OnePlus 7 phones, and calls its upcoming devices as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, a reference to the original OnePlus slogan of its phones being ‘Flagship killers.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: What will be the India price?

The Redmi K20 starts at Yuan 1,999, which comes to Rs 20,000 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option costs Yuan 2099 or Rs 21,000. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage costs Yuan 2,599, which is close to Rs 26,000 on conversion. The expectation is that Redmi K20 will cost more than the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but could start under Rs 20,000.

The flagship Redmi K20 Pro costs Yuan 2499 in China for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Yuan 2599 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Yuan 2799 for 8GB RAM and 128GB. The most expensive variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Yuan 2999. The price will depend on the variants that Xiaomi brings to India, though it could start at Rs 25,000.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both sport a totally notchless design on the front. The display is 6.39-inches in size on both Redmi phones with full HD+ resolution. Redmi has introduced a pop-up selfie camera on both phones.

The Redmi K20 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, while Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 powers the Redmi K20 Pro.

The camera on Redmi K20 Pro is 48MP+ 8MP+13MP with the main sensor being the Sony IMX586. The Redmi K20 has the same camera combination, though the 48MP sensor is Sony IMX582 on the non-Pro version.

The front camera on both the Redmi phones is 20MP. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have a 4000 mAh battery along with 18W and 27W fast charging respectively. The Redmi phones run Google’s Android 9.0 with MIUI 10 on top.