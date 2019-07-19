Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India too high? Manu Kumar Jain explains why

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro phones have launched in India and many people have complained that the phones were ‘too expensive’ from what was expected. Some users took to Twitter to voice their view on the Redmi K20’s price, which has forced Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain to write an open letter trying to address some of the high price concerns around these phones.

The Redmi K20 was launched at Rs 21,999 for the base variant, while the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version costs Rs 30,999. But the price of these phones has left many users disappointed given that some expected the Redmi K20 to be priced under Rs 20,000. When the Poco F1 was launched, it started at just Rs 20,999.

Jain ins his detailed letter, which was shared on his Twitter account explaining the reasons for the prices. In his letter, he has acknowledged the criticism regarding the price and said that where the Redmi K20 Pro is concerned it has all the features of a true flagship. These include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple camera with the 48MP sensor, full screen display, the 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor, popup selfie camera among other things.

He goes on to add that phones with such features are usually priced at Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, but Redmi K20 Pro costs less than that. The letter also mentions that Redmi K20 Pro has ‘no display’ ads, given that Xiaomi has in the past faced criticism over MIUI and its tendency to show a lot of ads.

On the Redmi K20, he points out that this comes with the same specifications as the Pro variant except for the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, which is faster than the Snapdragon 710 by 41 per cent. For perspective, Realme X has the 710 processor and it costs Rs 16,999.

Jain in his letter says the Redmi K20 is the first phone in India to launch with the Snapdragon 730 (though Samsung’s Galaxy A80 has also been announced for India with a price of Rs 47,990 and runs the same processor). He also wrote in the letter that the Snapdragon 730 is the third most powerful chipset from Qualcomm.

According to Jain, the new processors are much more expensive and that they (Xiaomi) could have waited to launch the new phones later with the same processors when prices would have fallen. This would have reduced prices of the Redmi K20. “But that would’ve gone against our philosophy of providing the latest innovation to you,” the letter notes in the end.

Check out his tweet and letter below

An open letter to all our Mi fans for #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20 pro. Thanks for your unconditional love and support 🙏#Xiaomi ❤️ #FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/C4PDVFMTMM — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 18, 2019

For Xiaomi, this is the first time that brand Redmi is crossing the Rs 20,000 price tag in India, which could explain why the brand has faced some criticism given it was seen as providing high-end specifications for very low prices.

Some users have complained that the Redmi K20’s India price is higher than the China prices as well. But as Jain has argued, the Redmi phones are not the same as their budget counterparts and mark a major shift in terms of what they claim to offer.

With the Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi is trying to offer premium specifications, though the price is still under Rs 31,000 if one were to look at the highest variant of the Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 go on sale in India on July 22 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi says it plans to make the phones available for sale in other Mi Stores, Mi Studio and Mi Preferred partner stores later on as well.