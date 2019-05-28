Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

Redmi K20 will be the Xiaomi sub-brand’s first flagship and it launches today in China. The expectation is that the Redmi K20 Pro will be the high end version with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while another Redmi K20 will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The Redmi K20 Pro will come with the 7th generation in-display fingerprint scanner as well, along with a 48MP rear camera, which will have the Sony IMX 586 sensor.

Xiaomi is hosting a livestream for the Redmi K20 launch. The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to have pop-up selfie camera as well going by the page description for the phone. The Redmi K20 series will come with a glass body as well and a gradient finish with Xiaomi revealing the Red and Blue coloured variants. The Redmi K20 launch starts at 11.30 am IST.