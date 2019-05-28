Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestreamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-redmi-k20-redmi-k20-pro-launch-live-update-specifications-price-in-india-5751667/

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Price, Specifications, Features, Launch LIVE Updates: Redmi K20 is the company's first flagship, which will come with a Snapdragon 855 processor

xiaomi redmi k20, redmi k20, redmi k20 pro, xiaomi redmi k20 pro, redmi k20 price, redmi k20 pro price, redmi k20 specifications, redmi k20 pro specifications, redmi k20 features, redmi k20 pro features, xiaomi redmi k20 price, xiaomi redmi k20 pro price, xiaomi redmi k20 specifications, xiaomi redmi k20 pro specifications, xiaomi redmi k20 features, xiaomi redmi k20 pro features, xiaomi redmi k20 launch date in india, xiaomi redmi k20 pro launch date in india, xiaomi redmi k20 launch live stream
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch LIVE Updates: Redmi K20 is being touted as a flagship killer 2.0 by Xiaomi, which is taking clear digs at the OnePlus 7 Pro with this device.

Redmi K20 will be the Xiaomi sub-brand’s first flagship and it launches today in China. The expectation is that the Redmi K20 Pro will be the high end version with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while another Redmi K20 will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The Redmi K20 Pro will come with the 7th generation in-display fingerprint scanner as well, along with a 48MP rear camera, which will have the Sony IMX 586 sensor.

Xiaomi is hosting a livestream for the Redmi K20 launch. The  Redmi K20 Pro is expected to have pop-up selfie camera as well going by the page description for the phone. The Redmi K20 series will come with a glass body as well and a gradient finish with Xiaomi revealing the Red and Blue coloured variants. The Redmi K20 launch starts at 11.30 am IST.

Live Blog

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Oppo Reno India lauch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications
2 Redmi K20 launch today in China: India timings, expected specifications and more
3 Mi Super Sale goes live: Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi 6 and more on discount