Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch in India: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi is gearing up for a big launch next month with the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones expected in India. With the Redmi K20 Pro it is targeting the popular OnePlus 7 Pro, while the Redmi K20 could be a potential competitor to the Realme 3 Pro or the upcoming Realme X, going by the teasers.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Redmi K20 launch in India, which is expected to take place in India mid-July.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro Antutu scores

Xiaomi is touting the performance of the two phones, and has posted Antutu scores for both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. For the Redmi K20, which runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor in China, Xiaomi said it scores 2,18,625 on Antutu. This would put Redmi K20 among the top rung devices on this benchmark test.

It has also compared the phone against the Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 710 processors, which scored 1,80,808 and 1,55,215, respectively. Xiaomi is hinting the phone is faster than both the processors; the latter 710 powers rival brand Realme’s 3 Pro device.

The Realme X in China also runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, though Realme itself has indicated it could change the specifications when the phone launches in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor in India.

Coming to the Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi is pitching this as a competitor to the OnePlus 7 series. The company had earlier posted Antutu scores for the Redmi K20 Pro which runs the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. According to Redmi, the K20 Pro gets 388,803 on the Antutu benchmark test. It is claiming this makes the phone the fastest in the world.

Antutu scores are not the only indicator of the phone’s final performance. Most brands tend to showcase these numbers with every new launch, and Xiaomi is continuing the trend. How the new Redmi K20 series performs in real-time usage will matter the most to consumers.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro launch date

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch date. The company indicated earlier this month the launch was four weeks away, leading to speculation that the launch date of Redmi K20 will be in mid-July. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro could take place on July 15 or July 16 going by the company’s earlier statements.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Expected price in India

With any Redmi launch, the price is crucial and most awaited. The Redmi K20 launched in China at is priced at Yuan 1,999, which is around Rs 20,000 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB. Given Redmi K20 has a better processor, we expect the price to be higher than the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s highest variant. That phone has a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Redmi K20 could start under Rs 20,000, though the higher price will depend on the variants that are launched. In China, the phone’s 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options are priced at Yuan 2,099 and Yuan 2,599 respectively. This comes to Rs 21,000 and Rs 26,000 each on conversion.

The Redmi K20 Pro starts at Yuan 2499 for the base variant, which has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro has a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option at Yuan 2599 and another 8GB RAM and 128GB version at Yuan 2799. The most expensive variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Yuan 2999. It is unclear which versions Xiaomi will bring to India, but based on China prices Redmi K20 Pro could start at Rs 25,000 going up to Rs 30,000.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Key specifications

Both Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with a pop-up selfie camera and a notchless display which is 6.39-inches in size with full HD+ resolution. Redmi K20 has similar specifications as the Redmi K20 Pro. The major difference is the Snapdragon 730 processor on the K20, instead of Snapdragon 855 on the Pro variant.

The Redmi K20 also has a different Sony IMX582 sensor for the main 48MP camera at back. Redmi K20 Pro has the Sony IMX586 sensor at the back. Both come with a triple camera which has the 48MP+8MP+13MP combination. The 8MP is the telephoto lens, while the 13MP is the wide-angle lens. The front camera on both is 20MP.

Both phones come with a 4000 mAh battery. The Redmi K20 has a 18W charging compared to the 27W fast charging on the Pro variant. The phones run Google’s Android 9.0 operating system with MIUI 10.