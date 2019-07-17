Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Event starts 12 pm, what will be the price?

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India today. The launch event will take place in New Delhi from 12 pm and the company will stream it live as well. Those interested can head to the company’s India website to watch the livestream. The Redmi K20 series smartphones will be exclusive to Flipkart in India and a dedicated page for the smartphones is live on the e-commerce site.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in China earlier this year. Redmi K20 Pro is more premium with Snapdragon 855 and will compete with the likes of OnePlus 7 series and Asus 6Z. The specifications of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will more or less be the same except for the processor, a different rear camera sensor and fast charging capabilities.