Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Event starts 12 pm, what will be the price?https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-redmi-k20-redmi-k20-pro-india-launch-live-updates-5833452/
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Event starts 12 pm, what will be the price?
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features, Launch LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India today. The launch event will start from 12 pm. Follow our blog for live updates.
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India today. The launch event will take place in New Delhi from 12 pm and the company will stream it live as well. Those interested can head to the company’s India website to watch the livestream. The Redmi K20 series smartphones will be exclusive to Flipkart in India and a dedicated page for the smartphones is live on the e-commerce site.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in China earlier this year. Redmi K20 Pro is more premium with Snapdragon 855 and will compete with the likes of OnePlus 7 series and Asus 6Z. The specifications of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will more or less be the same except for the processor, a different rear camera sensor and fast charging capabilities.
Live Blog
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro live updates, expected price:
Xiaomi Redmi K20 India price is expected to start at around Rs 20,000, while the Redmi K20 Pro will be more expensive having a price tag starting at close to Rs 25,000. The processor in Redmi K20 will be Snapdragon 730, while the Pro variant will have Snapdragon 855.
Both smartphones come with a 6.39-inch display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The back camera is 48MP+8MP+13MP on both the devices, though Redmi K20 uses a Sony IMX582 sensor for the main 48MP camera at back, while there is Sony IMX586 sensor on the Redmi K20 Pro.
The battery on both the phones is 4,000mAh. The K20 Pro supports 27W fast charging whereas the K20 supports 18W fast charging.