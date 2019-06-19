Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch in four weeks

Xiaomi will be launching its latest K20 series in India in four weeks. The company’s Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to confirm that the company has set a launch date for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India. In his tweet, he states that the device will be launching in four weeks from today, which sets the date to July 17.

Other employees of Xiaomi have also replied on the tweet with similar kinds of photos with them wearing the Redmi K20 boxing gloves.

To recall, Xiaomi originally launched the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in China last month. The company since then has launched rebranded versions of the device, under the name Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro. Both the devices will be retaining their Redmi branding in India.

Redmi K20 is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options are priced at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000) and Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,200), respectively.

Redmi K20 Pro was launched with a price tag of Yuan 2499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB version in China. The 6GB RAM and 128GB version costs Yuan 2599 (approximately Rs 26,000), the 8GB RAM and 128GB version costs Yuan 2799 (approximately Rs 28,000), and the 8GB RAM and 256GB version costs Yuan 2999 (approximately Rs 30,000).

Both the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro sport a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU, whereas the K20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. Both the devices come with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices run Google’s Android 9.0 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. The K20 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology. Whereas the K20 supports 18W fast charging technology.

On the back, Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP and an 8MP sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.