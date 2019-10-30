Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro users start getting MIUI 11 update

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 10 based MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM update to its Redmi K20 Pro users according to user reports on the company’s official forum. Several other Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Poco F1 have also started receiving the update.

Redmi K20 was the first smartphone to receive the update, after the announcement at the Redmi Note 8 launch earlier this month. A number of Redmi K20 Pro owners have confirmed on the company’s forum about the arrival of the update in India. The update sports a version number MIUI 11 Stable 11.0.1.0.QFKINXM.

According to the user reports, the update is 2.2GB in size and is packaged along with the October 2019 Android security patch. The update is being said to be part of the Mi Pilot program, however, Xiaomi has not commented on this.

To check if your Redmi K20 Pro has gotten the update, go to About Phone > System Update section. If the device shows the update select Download and Install to get the new MIUI 11 on your smartphone. The company hasn’t posted any download links for the ROM, so you will have to wait for the OTA update to surface for your device.

Xiaomi at the Redmi Note 8 launch announced that the Redmi K20 Pro is a part of the second batch of rollouts for MIUI 11, which will happen from November 4 to November 12. Apart from the Redmi K20 Pro, the second batch includes Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2.

After the second batch, Xiaomi will roll out the update to the final third batch from November 13 to November 29. The third batch will include the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and finally, the Redmi Note 8. Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the update in December.