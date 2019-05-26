Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro pricing leaked ahead of May 28 launch: Report

Redmi is set to launch its first ever Snapdragon 855 powered flagship device Redmi K20 in China on May 28. The phone has been subjected to a number of leaks and the company has also been sharing the teasers revealing triple rear cameras, seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery and more. Now, the price of the Redmi flagship has also been leaked.

An alleged Redmi K20 Pro presentation slide shared by Twitter user @bang_gogo_ reveals the price of the Snapdragon 855 powered flagship device starts at Yuan 2,599 (around Rs 26,000) for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB/128GB model of Redmi K20 is priced at Yuan 2,799 (around Rs 28,000) and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000).

The presentation slide carries the image of Redmi K20 shared by Xiaomi on Weibo. It also reveals some key specifications of the device including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, popup selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery.

The leaks suggest that Redmi will launch two smartphones under K-series– Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The non-Pro variant will be powered by Snapdragon 700-series processor whereas the Redmi K20 Pro will be the flagship device with Snapdragon 855 processor.

Xiaomi previously hinted that Redmi K20 will have a 48MP primary rear camera, which will be a Sony IMX586 sensor. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing revealed on Weibo that the phone will support 960 fps slow-motion video recording as well. Similar specifications have been leaked by a protective case of Redmi K20 Pro.

Both the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are expected to feature a 48MP + 13MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (telephoto) camera combination at the back and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. Both the phones will have a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display.