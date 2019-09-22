Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition with Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM launched

Xiaomi has upgraded its flagship smartphone in China, the Redmi K20 Pro, with Snapdragon 855+ processor and named it the ‘Premium Edition’. The new device looks exactly the same as the Redmi K20 Pro but there is a new Bionic Black variant, which represents a “mechanical structure inspired by high-tech armour”.

Xiaomi says, the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition is made for the gamers and features an 8-layer graphite stack cooling system for 650 per cent more efficient temperature reduction compared to single-layer construction. The new device is available with up to 12GB of RAM and it is already available for sale in China.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition price

The Premium Edition of the Redmi K20 Pro will be available in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at Yuan 2,699 (around Rs 27,000), the 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM model is available at Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM model is available at Yuan 3,199 (around Rs 32,000).

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition features a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 512GB of ROM. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charger that comes in the box.

At the back, the Redmi K20 Premium Edition sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 13MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (telephoto). The front camera on the device is a 20MP pop-up selfie shooter. The Xiaomi phone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.