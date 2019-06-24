Redmi K20 launch: Xiaomi is bringing five new products for 5th India anniversary

Xiaomi India has indicated it will launch five new products over five weeks as the company celebrates five years in the market. Xiaomi first launched its Mi products in India back in July 2014 and is currently gearing up to launch the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone. Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain posted in a video that the company will have five product related announcements each week along with offers, discounts for its fans.

Jain wrote on Twitter, “Mi Fans! Super excited: Xiaomiindia is turning 5. This journey of becoming India’s most loved tech. brand has been incredible. #1 Smartphone, #1 Smart TV, #1 Powerbank & #1 Wearable brand. Calls for celebrations. Check the video to know more.”

The company has also been posting teasers for a new beard trimmer in the market. Xiaomi in China is more than just a smartphone brand, and has a vast portfolio of lifestyle products as well, including the laptops, rice cookers, water purifiers, smart electric bicycles, etc to name a few. In the video Jain indicates more products are coming to the Indian market, though he does not give any other hints on what category will be represented by these products. Check out Jain’s tweet below:

Redmi K20 Pro launch in India and more

The most awaited launch from Xiaomi are the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 phones. The former runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, has a pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera at the back. Xiaomi is pitching the K20 Pro as a competitor to the OnePlus 7 Pro that just launched in the market, though the company could price its flagship device much more aggressively at under Rs 30,000, which would make it cheaper than OnePlus 7 Pro that starts at Rs 48,999.

Xiaomi has already indicated Redmi K20 Pro will launch in the next four weeks, which means a mid-July reveal for the phone. The company also has the Mi Explorer program open for the device, and will let a select number of fans test out the device before it officially unveil the phone.

Other than the Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi will likely make more product announcements around the Mi TV space, Mi Band 4 (possibly, though it has just launched in China) as well as products in the lifestyle category. In India too, Xiaomi has expanded its focus beyond smartphones and sells a numbers of products, including air purifiers, bags, suitcases, etc. We expect this lineup to expand further as the company marks five years in India.