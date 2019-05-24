Xiaomi Redmi K20 official image reveals glass back gradient design ahead of May 28 launch

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch its Snapdragon 855 phone – Redmi K20 on May 28 in China. Ahead of its official debut, the company has confirmed triple rear cameras, seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and the latest processor for Redmi K20. Now, the phone has been revealed in an official image that shows off its back cover.

Advertising

Redmi K20 image suggests the phone will sport a glass body design with a gradient effect back cover. It can be seen in a wine red colour option with a purplish gradient. The triple cameras at the back will be aligned vertically in the center with the first camera sensor on top placed separately with a golden ring design around it.

The LED flash will be placed below the triple camera sensor. A vertical Redmi branding in the center at the bottom is visible as well. It also reveals that the power button and the volume rocker keys will be present on the right side of the Redmi K20.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has already confirmed that the mentioned that the new sensor will have a 3P lens along with a small macro camera. Touted as having 7.2-micron ultra-large pixels, the fingerprint scanning area has been reportedly increased by 15 per cent.

Advertising

Xiaomi previously hinted that Redmi K20 will have a 48MP primary rear camera, which will be a Sony IMX586 sensor. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing revealed on Weibo that the phone will support 960 fps slow-motion video recording as well.

Also read: Redmi K20, K20 Pro full specifications sheet leaks online, here are the details

Reports suggest that two variants of Redmi K20 will be launched on May 28 – Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The launch event will be held in Beijing at 2pm local time, which is 11:30 am in India. The cameras on both phones will be the same. The 48MP primary camera will be paired with a 13MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor at the back. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are said to feature 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

One of the Redmi K20 phones will have a Snapdragon 700-series processor, while the other variant will come with the flagship Snapdragon 855. Rest of the specifications will be the same including 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display, Android 9.0 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.