Xiaomi launches Redmi K20 as Mi 9T in Europe: Price, specifications

Xiaomi made the Mi 9T official in Europe. The company rebranded the already launched Redmi K20 as the Mi 9T at an event in Madrid, Spain. There is no difference between the design and specifications of the two phones, aside from their name.

Xiaomi also launched the Mi Smart Band 4 in Europe, which is the same wearable device that was launched as Mi Band 4 in China on Tuesday. The Chinese manufacturer also unveiled Mi Electric Scooter Pro and Mi True Wireless Earphones at the launch event.

Xiaomi Mi 9T price in Europe

Xiaomi is offering the Mi 9T is Spain in two storage models — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage — and three colours– Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red. The 64GB model is priced at EUR 329 (around Rs 25,500) and the 128GB variant is priced at EUR 369 (around Rs 29,000).

The 64GB model will go on sale in the country on June 17. It will be sold via Spain websites of Amazon and Xiaomi. For the first 24 hours of the sale, both the platforms will offer the Mi 9T 64GB for EUR 299 (around Rs 23,500). The exact date for the sale of the 128GB variant has not been revealed by the company. It is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

Mi 9T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display without a notch or hole with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP Sony IMX 582 main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture clubbed with an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera on the phone is a 20MP sensor housed in a popup mechanism. The Mi 9T is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Mi Smart Band 4, Mi Scooter Pro, Mi True Wireless Earphones

The Mi Smart Band 4 will be available in Spain at the end of June. It has been priced at EUR 34.99 (around Rs 2,700). The Xiaomi wearable device will be sold via mi.com, and Mi Stores in the country.

The Mi Scooter Pro will go on sale starting June 13 alongside the Mi True Wireless Earphones. The Scooter Pro will be available for a price of EUR 499 (around Rs 39,000) in Mi Stores, whereas the Mi True Wireless Earphones will be available at a price of EUR 79.99 (around Rs 6,000).