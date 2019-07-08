Redmi K20, K20 Pro teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of India launch

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro will launch on July 17 and this was confirmed by the company’s India head Manu Kumar Jain in a tweet. Ahead of Redmi K20 series official debut, Flipkart has put out a teaser page for the series suggesting it will be exclusive to the platform. The launch date has been mentioned as well.

Advertising

There is no word on when the devices will be available. In addition, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will also go on sale on Xiaomi India’s website. We will have to wait for an official launch to know whether the phones will also sell in offline retail outlets as well.

Xiaomi is pitching its Redmi K20 phones against OnePlus 7 series in India. Both have similar specifications except for the camera and processor. The phone sport a notch-less display of 6.39-inches with full HD+ resolution and pop-up camera mechanism.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, while Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are backed by 4,000 mAh battery with 18W and 27W fast charging respectively. The phones run Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 on top.

Advertising

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17: Everything we know so far

Both Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature triple cameras at the back of 48MP+ 8MP+13MP combination with a difference that the primary 48MP sensor on Pro version is Sony IMX586, while that on Redmi K20 is Sony IMX582 respectively. The front camera on Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro is 20MP.

As for the price, the Redmi K20 is expected to cost under Rs 20,000 and less than the Redmi Note 7 Pro. In China, the phone is priced starting at Yuan 1,999 (Rs 20,000 approximately) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Meanwhile, the Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Yuan 2499 (Rs 25,000 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.