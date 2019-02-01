Xiaomi Redmi Go up for pre-orders, price revealed

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the company’s first Android Go edition smartphone, is up for pre-orders in the Philippines. The phone has been listed on site, Lazada for a price of PHP 3,990, which is around Rs 5,426 on conversion. Redmi Go deliveries will start from February 5 with the phone listed in two colour options – blue and black.

Xiaomi Redmi Go was made official via a tweet by the company. The phone has likely been launched in the European market for a starting price of 80 euros (Rs 6,500 approx). There’s no word from Xiaomi on whether the Redmi Go will launch in other markets, including in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Go is an entry-level phone that comes with a 5-inch HD resolution or 720p screen with standard 16:9 aspect ratio. In terms of design, it sports a metallic casing. Redmi Go has a dual microphone and bottom-facing speaker.

Redmi Go is powered by 1.GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

It runs Google’s Android Go edition that has been designed to run smoothly on phones with 1GB RAM or less. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo (GO edition) and comes pre-installed with customised apps such as Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Maps Go, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Go gets an 8MP rear camera that supports 1080p video recording and HDR more. The front camera is 5MP. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. It supports dual nano SIM card slots in addition to a microSD card slot.