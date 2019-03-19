Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Redmi Go smartphone launched in India at Rs 4,499: Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go would compete directly with the similar offerings from HMD Global and Samsung, the two companies are already retailing Android Go smartphones in India.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Go, an Android Go-powered smartphone. Priced at Rs 4,499, it’s the cheapest smartphone from Xiaomi in India. The phone will go on sale starting from 12 noon on March 22 on Xiaomi’s own site, Mi Home stores and Flipkart.

Xiaomi is pitching its latest entry-level smartphone for those moving from feature phones to their first smartphone. In case you are not familiar, Google’s Android Go is designed to run better on phones with 512MB or 1GB of RAM. The idea behind Android GO is to bring in the latest software to the low budget smartphones.

As part of the Android Go experience, the Redmi Go runs a trim-down version of YouTube called YouTube Go which is faster and uses less data. There are also Go editions of other apps like Google Maps, Gmail and Google Assistant.

Speaking of specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Go sports a 5-inch 16:9 720p HD display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset with four Cortex A53 cores at 1.4GHz. You also get 1GB of RAM along with 8GB or 16GB storage configurations, and a hybrid SIM slot that lets you add a secondary SIM card or a MicroSD card.

Other features include an 8MP camera at the back with LED flash and a 5MP front shooter, and the Redmi Go has a 3000mAh battery.

By expanding its budget smartphone portfolio, the company could potentially look at boosting its revenue in India. Xiaomi is currently the number one smartphone player in the country, ahead of South Korea’s Samsung.

