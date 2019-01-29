Xiaomi Redmi Go price leaked, launch soon?

Redmi Go, Xiaomi’s first Android Go smartphone is expected to launch soon. The teasers of the entry-level phone were posted on the official Facebook page of Xiaomi Philippines. Now, the Europe price of Redmi Go has been leaked by Winfuture. According to the site, Redmi Go will cost 80 euros, which is around Rs 6,500 on conversion.

Xiaomi Redmi Go is expected to launch on Philippines first, followed by other markets globally. There is no word on when the phone will make it to India. Redmi Go will go up against the likes of Samsung J4 Core, Nokia 1, Micromax Spark Go, and more.

The phone has been certified by several certification sites including Singaporean agency Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), the US FCC, as well as the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). This suggests Redmi Go could make its debut soon, though an official date is unclear at this point.

Xiaomi Redmi Go will run Android Go edition, the software version designed to work smoothly on entry-level smartphones with less than 1GB RAM. It will ship with Android 8.1 oreo (Go edition). Full specifications along with image renders of Redmi Go were leaked by tipster Slashleaks on Twitter.

Also read: Xiaomi’s first Android Go phone, ‘Redmi Go’, certified in Singapore

Xiaomi Redmi Go will reportedly have a 5-inch HD LCD with thick bezels on top and bottom as well as sides. The device could be powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available in 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option. The internal space will be expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The battery could be 3,000mAh.

Xiaomi Redmi Go will sport an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, HDR, and LED flash. The front camera is listed as 5MP with f/2.2 aperture. The phone will measure 140.4×70.1×8.35mm and weigh 137 grams. Redmi Go will be available in black and blue colour options.