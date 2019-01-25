Xiaomi Redmi Go official teasers, full specifications spotted online; launch soon?

Xiaomi Philippines has posted on Facebook official teasers of Redmi Go, suggesting the smartphone could make its debut soon. Redmi Go, dubbed as Xiaomi’s first Android Go edition device, has reportedly been spotted on several certification sites including Singaporean agency Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), the US FCC, as well as the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Though the teasers do not reveal any details of the name of the phone or a launch date, the images have been put out with hashtag #GoSmartDoMore, pointing at Redmi Go. Separately, tipster Slashleaks has tweeted out full specifications as well as Redmi Go render.

Xiaomi Redmi Go is expected to be an entry-level phone. It will have a 5-inch HD LCD with thick bezels on top and bottom as well as sides. The phone runs Android 8.1 oreo (Go edition). The software version is designed to work smoothly on entry-level smartphones with less than 1GB RAM.

Xiaomi could introduce the MIUI skin on top of Android Oreo (Go edition), just like Samsung has done with its Go edition device, Galaxy J4 Core, that features Experience UI over and above Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Xiaomi Redmi Go is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with Adreno 308 GPU. It could feature 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The battery could be 3,000mAh.

The phone could sport an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, HDR, and LED flash. The front camera is listed as 5MP with f/2.2 aperture. The phone will measure 140.4×70.1×8.35mm and weigh 137 grams. Redmi Go will be available in black and blue colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Go could make its debut in Philippines, followed by a launch in other markets. There is no word on when the phone will make it to India. Redmi Go will go up against the likes of Samsung J4 Core, Nokia 1, Micromax Spark Go, and more.