Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch tomorrow: Livestream, specifications and expected price

Xiaomi Redmi Go Expected Price, Specifications, Launch Date, Event Live Streaming: Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone by Xiaomi, will be made official in India tomorrow. The company will be holding an event in New Delhi, which will kick off at 12 noon. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel as well as on Twitter.

The company had sent out invites last week where the word ‘GO’ was highlighted in the invite, followed by hashtag #MiForYou, confirming the launch on Redmi Go in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: How to watch livestream, timings

The live event will begin at 12 noon on March 19, which is tomorrow. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel as well as on Twitter. You can also follow indianexpress.com for live updates of the event.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Specifications, features

Redmi Go is an entry-level device which runs Google’s Android Go edition, which is designed to run smoothly on phones with 1GB RAM or less. In India, the phone could be available in blue, black, and red colour options.

The device will come with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and customised apps like Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Maps Go, etc will already be pre-installed. Redmi Go is powered by 1.GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, expandable up to 128GB through a microSD card.

The phone has a 5-inch HD resolution or 720p screen with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. It sports a metallic casing design. It also has a dual microphone and bottom-facing speaker. In terms of camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Go features an 8MP rear camera with support for 1080p video recording, HDR, and more. The front camera is 5MP. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery. It supports dual nano-SIM card slots in addition to a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Go has been previously announced in the European market for a starting price of 80 euros, which is around Rs 6,500 on conversion. In the Philippines, it was launched at a price of PHP 3,990 (Rs 5,426 approximately). The phone is likely to be priced somewhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 in India.