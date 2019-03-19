Xiaomi Redmi Go India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Go Price in India, Specifications India Launch Live Updates: Redmi Go, the first Android Go (edition) smartphone by Xiaomi will launch in India today. The launch event will also be livestreamed.
Xiaomi Redmi Go Price in India, Specifications India Launch Live Updates: Redmi Go, the first Android Go (edition) smartphone by Xiaomi will launch in India today. The launch event start from 12 PM and will also be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube page. Prior to this, the entry-level phone made its debut in Europe and Philippines and the specifications will likely remain the same.
However, we will have to wait for official launch to know the India price. Xiaomi sent out invites for the Redmi Go India launch event last week, where the word ‘GO’ was highlighted in the invite, followed by hashtag #MiForYou. Follow our live blog for live updates on price, specifications, and features of Xiaomi Redmi Go:
Live Blog
Xiaomi Redmi Go Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch: Catch live updates of the Xiaomi Redmi Go launch event
Xiaomi Redmi Go expected price in India
Xiaomi Redmi Go was launched in the European market at a price of 80 euros or around Rs 6,500. In Philippines, the phone is priced at PHP 3,990, whic h is around Rs 5,426 on conversion. In India, the entry-level smartphone could be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000. Of course, we will have to wait for official launch to know more.
Redmi Go, Xiaomi's first Android Go (edition) smartphone
Redmi Go is Xiaomi's first Android Go (edition) smartphone, an OS version designed to run smoothly on entry-level devices with 1GB RAM or less. The phone wil likely be priced between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, though we will have to wait for official launch to know more.
Xiaomi Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), designed to run on smoothly on smartphones with 1GB RAM or less. It ships with customised apps like Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Maps Go, etc.
Xiaomi Redmi Go gets a 5-inch HD screen and a metallic casing design. It is powered by Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.
Redmi Go sports an 8MP rear camera, while the front camera is 5MP. The battery is 3,000mAh and the phone supports nano-SIM card slots.
