Xiaomi Redmi Go India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go Price in India, Specifications India Launch Live Updates: Redmi Go, the first Android Go (edition) smartphone by Xiaomi will launch in India today. The launch event start from 12 PM and will also be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube page. Prior to this, the entry-level phone made its debut in Europe and Philippines and the specifications will likely remain the same.

However, we will have to wait for official launch to know the India price. Xiaomi sent out invites for the Redmi Go India launch event last week, where the word ‘GO’ was highlighted in the invite, followed by hashtag #MiForYou. Follow our live blog for live updates on price, specifications, and features of Xiaomi Redmi Go: