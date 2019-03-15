Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch confirmed for March 19: Specifications, expected price

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the company’s first Android Go edition smartphone, will launch in India on March 19. The company has sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi, which will start at 11:30 am. The word ‘GO’ is highlighted in the invite, followed by hashtag #MiForYou, confirming the launch on Redmi Go in India.

Advertising

Xiaomi Redmi Go is an entry-level phone that runs Google’s Android Go edition, that has been designed to run smoothly on phones with 1GB RAM or less. It comes with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and customised apps like Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Maps Go, etc pre-installed.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review

Xiaomi Redmi Go was previously announced in European market for a starting price of 80 euros, which is around Rs 6,500 on conversion. In Philippines, it was launched at a price of PHP 3,990 (Rs 5,426 approximately). In India, the phone will likely be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, though we will have to wait for official launch to know more.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Go has a 5-inch HD resolution or 720p screen with standard 16:9 aspect ratio. It sports a metallic casing design. Redmi Go has a dual microphone and bottom-facing speaker.

Advertising

Also read: Redmi Note 7 Pro review: At Rs 13,999, this one is a clear winner

Redmi Go is powered by 1.GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. In India, the phone could be available in blue, black, and red colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Go features an 8MP rear camera with support for 1080p video recording, HDR, and more. The front camera is 5MP. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. It supports dual nano SIM card slots in addition to a microSD card slot.