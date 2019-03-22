Xiaomi Redmi Go first sale on Flipkart, Mi.com today from 12 PM: Price, launch offers, specs

Xiaomi Redmi Go first sale will be held starting 12 noon on March 22, which is today. The phone will be available through Flipkart, Mi.com as well as Mi Home stores. Redmi Go, priced at Rs 4,499, can be bought with launch offers from Reliance Jio, which is offering Rs 2,200 cashback as well as 100GB data free.

Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s first Android Go (edition) phone in India, which was launched on March 19. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It also bundles unlimited storage on Google Photos.

Xiaomi Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition and ships with apps customised to run on entry-level phones like YouTube Go, Maps Go, Gmail Go, Assistant Go, and more.

Redmi Go sports a 5-inch 16:9 720p HD display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset with four Cortex A53 cores at 1.4GHz. It supports a hybrid SIM slot that lets the user add a secondary SIM card or a MicroSD card in addition to a primary SIM card.

Other features include an 8MP camera at the back with LED flash and a 5MP front shooter. The Redmi Go has a 3,000mAh battery.