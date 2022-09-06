Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime Launch Live updates: How to watch livestream

Redmi India is launching three new phones today and these are expected to be affordable phones, priced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000-- a segment where Xiaomi and Redmi appeared to have vacated space for the past few quarters. Most Redmi phones which have launched recently are starting at Rs 15,000 and above, other than the Redmi Note 11 SE which launched quietly at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Interestingly that's one Redmi phone which comes without a charger in the box.

The Redmi A1 is expected to be an ultra-affordable phone, starting at under Rs 10,000 and will likely come with a clean and stock Android experience. The Redmi A1 will have a leather-like design at the back--likely some form of faux-leather texture, a Mediatek processor, 5000 mAh battery and dual cameras at the back. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will come with a 90 Hz display, Mediatek 700 processor, 5000 mAh battery and dual cameras at the back. The 4G variant should likely have similar specifications, other than the processor and 5G suppor. More details on price of these Redmi phones will be revealed once they are officially revealed.