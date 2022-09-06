Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime Launch Live updates: How to watch livestream

Redmi is getting ready to launch three new smartphones in the Indian market today. The phones are the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prim 5G and Redmi 11 Prime. The launch of the new devices is seen as Xiaomi’s return in the critical budget segment, which is phones under Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G could be one of the cheapest and most affordable 5G phones on the market. The Redmi A1 is expected to be an under Rs 10,000 phone with a clean, stock Android experience.
The event will also see the start of Xiaomi’s Diwali with Mi launches, which is the company’s annual Diwali sale event. The sale is expected to start today, and Xiaomi could reveal some more products and key launches during the event.
The Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime launch event starts at 12 noon today. Xiaomi will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube channel. The link for the livestream is below.
Redmi 11 Prime will come in two variants, a 5G-ready and non-5G ready. The announcement comes at a time when telecom operators like Jio, Airtel are getting ready to roll out their 5G networks in the country. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will likely be a budget offering--possibly under Rs 15,000-- powered by the Mediatek 700 5G-ready chipset, a 90Hz display, dual cameras and 5000 mAh battery. Xiaomi will try and offer a 5G-ready phone at an affordable price, but we will have to wait and see just how affordable this will be. The Redmi 11 Prime will also have a 4G variant.
All eyes are on the Redmi A1 which is expected to be an affordable phone from Xiaomi after a while now. The phone will also come with stock Android or 'clean Android', according to the company teasers. The A series from Xiaomi earlier came under the now discontinued Mi branding. The Mi A series came with stock Android and was popular in India with select users. But it looks like the A series is now marking a return under the Redmi brand name. We will have to wait and see how Redmi prices the A1 smartphone. It is expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery, MediaTek processor and dual cameras at the back.