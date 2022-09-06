Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime Launch Live updates: How to watch livestream

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
By: Tech Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2022 9:25:51 am
Redmi is getting ready to launch three new smartphones in the Indian market today. The phones are the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prim 5G and Redmi 11 Prime. The launch of the new devices is seen as Xiaomi’s return in the critical budget segment, which is phones under Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G could be one of the cheapest and most affordable 5G phones on the market. The Redmi A1 is expected to be an under Rs 10,000 phone with a clean, stock Android experience.

The event will also see the start of Xiaomi’s Diwali with Mi launches, which is the company’s annual Diwali sale event. The sale is expected to start today, and Xiaomi could reveal some more products and key launches during the event.

The Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime launch event starts at 12 noon today. Xiaomi will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube channel. The link for the livestream is below.

Live Blog

Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Prime 5G Live updates: Price in India, specifications, features

09:25 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Expected specifications, price in India

Redmi 11 Prime will come in two variants, a 5G-ready and non-5G ready.  The announcement comes at a time when telecom operators like Jio, Airtel are getting ready to roll out their 5G networks in the country. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will likely be a budget offering--possibly under Rs 15,000-- powered by the Mediatek 700 5G-ready chipset, a 90Hz display, dual cameras and 5000 mAh battery. Xiaomi will try and offer a 5G-ready phone at an affordable price, but we will have to wait and see just how affordable this will be. The Redmi 11 Prime will also have a 4G variant. 

09:23 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Redmi A1: Expected specfiications

All eyes are on the Redmi A1 which is expected to be an affordable phone from Xiaomi after a while now. The phone will also come with stock Android or 'clean Android', according to the company teasers. The A series from Xiaomi earlier came under the now discontinued Mi branding. The Mi A series came with stock Android and was popular in India with select users. But it looks like the A series is now marking a return under the Redmi brand name. We will have to wait and see how Redmi prices the A1 smartphone. It is expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery, MediaTek processor and dual cameras at the back. 

Redmi India is launching three new phones today and these are expected to be affordable phones, priced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000-- a segment where Xiaomi and Redmi appeared to have vacated space for the past few quarters. Most Redmi phones which have launched recently are starting at Rs 15,000 and above, other than the Redmi Note 11 SE which launched quietly at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Interestingly that's one Redmi phone which comes without a charger in the box.

The Redmi A1 is expected to be an ultra-affordable phone, starting at under Rs 10,000 and will likely come with a clean and stock Android experience. The Redmi A1 will have a leather-like design at the back--likely some form of faux-leather texture, a Mediatek processor, 5000 mAh battery and dual cameras at the back. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will come with a 90 Hz display, Mediatek 700 processor, 5000 mAh battery and dual cameras at the back. The 4G variant should likely have similar specifications, other than the processor and 5G suppor. More details on price of these Redmi phones will be revealed once they are officially revealed.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:17:08 am