Xiaomi launches entry-level Redmi 9A in India; price starts at Rs 6,799

Redmi 9A launches in India

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9A in India. The entry-level smartphone is priced at Rs 6,799 for the base variant. The new Redmi 9A succeeds Redmi 8A that launched in India last year. The Redmi 9A will go on sale in India for the first time on September 4 on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes, Mi Stores, and other offline stores across the country.

Redmi Earphones also launched at Rs 399 in India and will be available starting September 7.

India isn’t the first country to get the Redmi 9A like most of the other Redmi phones. The Redmi 9A is already available in Malaysia since the month of June. Some of the key features of the new entry-level device are a waterdrop-style display notch, a massive 5,000mAh battery, among other things.

Xiaomi announced the Redmi 9A via an online launch event on its official YouTube and social media channels. Watch the recap of the event below.

Redmi 9A price and availability

In India, the Redmi 9A comes in two variants. The base model of the phone packs 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage priced at Rs 6,799. The top-end version of the Redmi 9A comes packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage at Rs 7,499. The phone comes with a microSD card slot. The phone will be available in three colour options including Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black. The sale of the phone begins on September 4.

Redmi 9A specifications

The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch IPS HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels, and 20:9 aspect ratio. This is the biggest Redmi A series smartphone ever launched. The phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

The phone includes a waterdrop notch. On the hardware front, the Redmi 9A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB of storage. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone comes with VoWiFi, USB port, speak grills, 3.5mm headphone jack, P2i coating, and 2+1 microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Redmi 9A comes packed with a single 13MP sensor at the back and a 5MP image sensor on the front for clicking selfies. One of the key highlights of the Redmi 9A is the massive battery setup. The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Redmi 9A design

As far as the design is concerned the Redmi 9A looks like any other entry-level smartphone. There is just a minor design change on the Redmi 9A when compared to the Redmi 8A. The camera sits on the side of the rear panel, while the front camera sits inside the waterdrop notch on the front. The bezels are slim except the chin that’s pretty thick with the Redmi logo embedded in it.

