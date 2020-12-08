Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power to launch in India soon: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is soon expected to launch in India as Redmi India has teased the launch of a new device via its Twitter handle. The teaser hints that Xiaomi would unveil the Redmi 9 Power smartphone. The same device has already been spotted on Google Play Console with model number M2010J19SI. Just a few days back, it was reported that the Redmi 9 Power will be launched on December 15 and now, the brand has teased the launch of a new phone with hashtag #Powerpacked.

The brand has also shared a link of a dedicated microsite on Mi.com for the upcoming launch. The link and the video that the brand has posted also emphasises on the word “Power,” hinting that Redmi 9 Power could launch in India soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has confirmed that the device will offer a quad rear camera setup, which will include a 48MP primary sensor. It will even come with fast charging support.

The rest of the details are currently under wraps. If rumours are to be believed, the phone will be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 9 4G phone. This device is currently available in China. The Redmi 9 Power was recently spotted on the Google Play Console with the same module number as the Redmi Note 9 4G. However, the Indian variant is expected to have slightly different specifications. Read on to know more about it.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: Expected specifications

The Redmi 9 Power could arrive with a 6.67-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution. It will reportedly draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Xiaomi could finally launch a device with a big 6,000mAh battery. It will likely offer support for 18W fast charging.

As mentioned above, there will be four cameras at the back, including a 48MP sensor. Comparatively, the Redmi Note 9 4G has a triple rear camera setup. The upcoming Redmi phone is likely to run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. While these details are yet to be officially confirmed, Xiaomi is expected to tease new phone’s features ahead of the official launch.

