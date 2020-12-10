Redmi 9 Power to launch in India on December 17: Here’s what we know

Xiaomi has confirmed they will be launching their latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 9 Power on December 17 in India. The company revealed the news on Twitter calling it their “first ever #power Smartphone”. Redmi 9 Power is speculated to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G, which released in China. The smartphone will be sold via Amazon as well, which has already created a microsite for the upcoming launch. The page confirms the 48MP camera at the back along with fast-charging on the upcoming model.

Redmi 9 Power expected specifications

Redmi 9 Power’s focus will be on the battery. The phone will likely pack a 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It will have a USB-C port for charing. Xiaomi’s teasers also talk about how this phone will have the biggest battery yet on a Redmi phone so far.

Redmi 9 Power will likely have a 6.53 inch full-HD+ LCD display along with a waterdrop notch. It is speculated to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB and up to 128GB internal storage with the option to expand the storage by using a microSD card.

The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup with the primary shooter being a 48MP sensor. The other cameras are speculated to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro and depth sensors. The phone will most likely retain the headphone jack and should offer Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support.

Redmi 9 Power expected Price

This will likely be a budget smartphone and Xiaomi could introduce it in two variants. There will likely be a base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option along with a higher 4GB RAM and 128GB version. Given this is a budget option, Xiaomi will likely price it under Rs 12,000 for both variants. Recently, Motorola launched its Moto G9 Power in India at Rs 11,999 with a 6000 mAh battery. Previously, the Realme Narzo 20 and Samsung Galaxy M31s have also offered a 6000 mAh battery in India.

