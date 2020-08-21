Redmi 9 launch on August 27: Expected specs, price in India, other details

Redmi 9 is all set to launch in India on August 27. (Image: Leakster Sudhanshu/Twitter)

After launching the Redmi 9 Prime, Xiaomi is all set to launch another budget phone in India – the Redmi 9. The budget smartphone will be unveiled in the country next week on August 27. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the Redmi 9. It is also confirmed that Redmi 9 will be available on Amazon alongside Mi.com and offline stores, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studios. The sale date is yet to be revealed.

Redmi 9 will succeed the last year’s Redmi 8. Similar to all Redmi numeric series phones the upcoming Redmi 9 is also expected to be priced under Rs 8,000. Xiaomi is yet to throw light on the India price of Redmi 9. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about Redmi 9 so far.

Redmi 9 details: specs, price, and more

Xiaomi has revealed many details about the Redmi 9 already. As per the dedicated page on the Amazon India website, the Redmi 9 will come with more RAM and storage. The specific details are yet to be confirmed. The page further reveals that the upcoming Redmi phone will come with a HyperEngine Game Technology and AI-backed dual rear camera setup.

The budget smartphone is also claimed to offer extended battery life, which means we can expect a bigger battery when compared to Redmi 8. The rear panel design of the Redmi 9 has been revealed. The phone feature a square-shaped camera design that includes the camera sensors.

The Amazon India page also reveals that the phone will be made in India and run MIUI 12, probably based on Android 10 software.

Separately, renders and specifications sheet of the Redmi 9 have been leaked on Twitter. It is said that the Redmi 9 could be a tweaked version of Redmi 9C launched in Malaysia in June besides Redmi 9A. Leakster Sudhansu revealed these details on his Twitter account.

The renders show the Redmi 9 in three colours including blue, orange and black. The renders look quite similar to the design shown on the Amazon page. The phone is seen with square-shaped camera module with dual sensors at the back. In the middle of the rear panel, there’s the circular fingerprint sensor.

As per the leak, the Redmi 9 is expected to come with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels, powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the Redmi 9 could include a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor at the back, For selfies, there could pack a 5MP sensor on the front. The phone is tipped to come with a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Redmi 9C is priced at MYR 429 – roughly translates to around Rs 7,700 – for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Similar to all other Redmi numeric series devices the Redmi 9 could also be priced around Rs 8,000 in India.

