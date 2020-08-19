Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch in India soon: What we know so far

Xiaomi might launch its Redmi 9 smartphone in India next month. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a new Redmi 9 series smartphone in India. The company has not revealed the product name, however, it is is being said that the company will be launching its Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C smartphone rebranded with the Redmi 9 moniker. To recall, Xiaomi gas already launched the international variant of the Redmi 9 as Redmi 9 Prime in India earlier this month.

Xiaomi Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has teased the arrival of Redmi 9 in the country via a tweet. He did not reveal when will the device launch in the country. However, reports point to the fact that the company is planning to launch the device at the beginning of next month.

As the international variant of the Redmi 9 has already been launched as the Redmi 9 Prime in the country. It is being said that the company will be rebranding either the Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C already launched in select markets as the Redmi 9 in India.

Redmi 9A is priced at Ringgit 359 (approximately Rs 6,300) for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. It is available in Midnight Grey, Peacock Green and Twilight Blue colour options. Whereas, the Redmi 9C is priced starting at Ringgit 429 (approximately Rs 7,500) for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. It is available in Midnight Grey, Sunrise Orange and Twilight Blue colour options.

Redmi 9A: Specifications

Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB. The device runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

The device sports a single 13MP sensor on the back along with a 5MP sensor on the front for taking selfies. The front camera module is housed inside of the waterdrop style notch.

Redmi 9C: Specifications

Redmi 9C sports a 6.53-inch HD+ dot notch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

For security, the device features a rear fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support. The Redmi 9A misses on the fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 9C sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

