Xiaomi Redmi 9 launch expected later this month; everything we know so far

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 9 series in India earlier this year. The company is now looking to launch the affordable Redmi 9 that will succeed the last year’s Redmi 8. Besides the Redmi 9, Xiaomi is said to launch two other models Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. Xiaomi is yet to reveal official details about the upcoming Redmi 9 series but some key features, live images, and specification details have already leaked online giving us a fair idea about all three devices.

Now that we know a lot about the Redmi 9 series let’s take a quick look at how the devices will be and how much will be they priced.

Redmi 9: Launch date, price

A recent leak by tipster, Your Favourite Chun Is Back, revealed that the Redmi 9 will launch on June 25 and will be offered in three colour options: Black, Green and Violet. He also revealed that Redmi 9 will be priced under $150 (approximately Rs 11,300) in Vietnam and will be considerably cheaper in India and China.

A Philippines retailer Lazada has put out a listing for the global version of the Redmi 9 on its online store where the price of the phone starts at Peso 6,990 (approximately Rs 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version is priced at Peso 7,490 (approximately Rs 11,300).

Besides Redmi 9, Xiaomi is tipped to launch two other models, namely Redmi 9A and 9C. Not much is known about the pricing of these variants.

Redmi 9: Design

According to the retail website, the Redmi 9 sports a waterdrop style notch and a speaker grille located just above the notch. It comes in three colour options: Black, Green and Violet. The right edge sports both the volume rockers and the power button.

According to the Lazada listing, the device will sport a 6.53-inch full HD+ notched display. (Image: Lazada) According to the Lazada listing, the device will sport a 6.53-inch full HD+ notched display. (Image: Lazada)

On the back, the phone includes the Redmi branding at the bottom and circular camera module at the top similar to Poco X2. Three camera sensors are located in one module with the physical fingerprint sensor just below them. The fourth sensor is located on the module’s left side paired with the LED flash. It’s great to see four image sensors on a budget smartphone.

Redmi 9: Specifications

The Lazada listing states the Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ notched display. The list further reveals that the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM paired with 32GB/64GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Other features include are: physical fingerprint sensor on the back, AI Face Unlock support, IR blaster, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The list state that the phone comes with a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Redmi 9A, 9C: Specifications

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, both the Redmi 9A and the Redmic 9C both will come with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. They will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with a Mali G31 GPU. The Redmi 9A tipped to come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas, the Redmi 9C will come with 3GB RAM/64GB storage. Both the devices are said to run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 operating system and backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The leak suggests that the Redmi 9A will come with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP sensor on the front for taking selfies. The Redmi 9C is tipped to come with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

