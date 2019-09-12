Xiaomi Redmi 8A  with waterdrop notch, single rear camera spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi could be gearing up to launch the successors to Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A smartphones soon. A new entry-level smartphone spotted on certification site TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment’s Network Access Managements) is believed to be Redmi 8A. Though the listing does not reveal much, there are images, which give us a good look at the device.

Redmi 8A is listed with model number M1908C3KE. The phone is said to support 4G LTE connectivity and support dual SIM cards. It will run Android operating system, though the version is not mentioned.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A has a single rear camera sensor placed in the center. Below the camera is the ‘Redmi’ and ‘Designed by Xiaomi’ brandings. The display will have a waterdrop notch on top and Redmi logo on the bottom bezel. Further, the power and volume rocker keys seem to be on the right, while the SIM card slot takes the left spot.

We will have to wait for an official launch to know more details. Redmi 8A will succeed Redmi 7A, which was launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs 5,999. The most significant upgrade expected in the new phone is it will have thinner bezels, a waterdrop notch design, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display.

In comparison, Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with thick bezels on top and bottom and the standard 18:9 aspect ratio. As for specifications, Redmi 7A is powered by a Snapdragon 439 processor and has 4,000mAh battery. It features a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with support for Face AI unlock feature. The phone has a splash-proof design to protect against accidental spills.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 was also spotted on TENAA as well, with model number M1908C3IC. The listing images reveal two cameras at the back and a display with a waterdrop notch on top.