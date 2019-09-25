Xiaomi Redmi 8A with 5,000mAh battery, fast charge launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 8A has launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499. Among the key features of this budget phone include 12MP Sony IMX363 camera at the back, 5,000mAh battery that is said to last for five days with 18W fast charging support and a bigger 6.22-inch HD+ screen.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A will go on sale in India starting from 11:59 am on September 29 via Mi.com and Flipkart. The price of Rs 6,499 is for the base storage model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will cost Rs 6,999.

The phone will be made available across offline stores as well soon through Mi Home, Mi Studio, Mi Stores, and Mi Preferred partners. Redmi 8A will be available in three colour options – Red, Blue, and Black. It sports an Aura design that we saw on Mi A3 and Redmi K20 Pro with a wave pattern at the back.

In terms of specifications, the phone gets a 6.22-inch HD display with a Dot notch on top, which also includes the front camera sensor. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the phone also has P2i nano coating for splash-resistance. It sports a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, while the selfie camera is 8MP.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a Snapdragon 439 processor with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB. Redmi 8A is a dual SIM device and there is a dedicated microSD card slot.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims will offer up to five days of usage. The phone sports a USB Type-C charging port and supports 18W fast charging as well, though the charger provided in the box is a 10W one. Xiaomi claims the phone can fully charge from 0 per cent in about three hours.

Redmi 8A is a significant upgrade from predecessor Redmi 7A given the new design, bigger screen and battery as well as support for fast charging technology. Redmi 6A features a standard 18:9 aspect ratio screen, while Redmi 8A has 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with thinner bezels and Dot notch on top.