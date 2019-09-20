Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch confirmed for September 25

Xiaomi Redmi 8A will launch in India on September 25, the company has confirmed in a tweet. A picture posted along suggests Redmi 8A’s display will have thin bezels and a waterdrop style notch. Though Xiaomi has not revealed more details about Redmi 8A, the phone was recently spotted on certification site TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment’s Network Access Managements).

Xiaomi Redmi 8A will succeed Redmi 7A that was launched in India earlier this year. Xiaomi’s Redmi is a budget series and Redmi 7A was priced starting at Rs 5,999. We expected Redmi 8A to be priced at around Rs 7,000 given the latest features.

Redmi 8A was spotted on TENAA with model number M1908C3KE. The listing suggests the phone will support 4G LTE connectivity and dual SIM cards. It will run Android operating system, though the version is not mentioned. The phone will have a single rear camera sensor placed in the center.

Below the camera is the ‘Redmi’ and ‘Designed by Xiaomi’ brandings. The display will have a waterdrop notch on top and Redmi logo on the bottom bezel. Further, the power and volume rocker keys will be placed on the right, while the SIM card slot is on the left.

Based on the image renders, the most significant upgrade expected in Redmi 8A is it will have thinner bezels, a waterdrop notch design, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display. In comparison, Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with thick bezels on top and bottom and the standard 18:9 aspect ratio.