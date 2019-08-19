Xiaomi Redmi 8 TENAA listing reveals 5,000mAh battery, dual cameras

Xiaomi Redmi 8 has been spotted on certification site TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment’s Network Access Managements) website ahead of the official launch. The listing images reveal the phone will sport two cameras at the back and the display will have a waterdrop notch on top.

Redmi 8 is listed with model number M1908C3IC, while its predecessor Redmi 7 was had model number M1810F6LE on TENAA. To recall, Redmi 7 was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs Rs 7,999. The budget device has similar specifications.

Redmi 8 has a ‘Designed by Xiaomi’ logo at the back, which is placed below the vertically aligned dual rear camera setup at the center. Just below the dual cameras is a circular fingerprint sensor and ‘Redmi’ branding is further below. A LED flash unit is placed above the camera lenses. The front has thin bezels on the sides, while the chin includes the ‘Redmi’ branding. A dewdrop notch is placed on top of the screen.

Redmi 8 is listed with a 6.217-inches HD+ TFT display, compared to a 6.26-inch HD+ screen on Redmi 7. The phone runs an octa-core processor, clocked at 2.0GHz and will come in 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM options coupled with either 16GB, 32GB or 64GB ROM. The internal storage will be expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The phone has a 12MP primary sensor at the back, while the front camera is 8MP. Redmi 7 features 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front camera. Redmi 8 comes with a bigger 5,000mAh battery, compared to a 4,000mAh one in Redmi 7. Redmi 8 will be a dual-SIM phone, which runs Android 9 Pie. The dimensions of the phone are 156.3×75.4×9.4 mm.

There is no word on when Redmi 8 will launch and whether it will come to India soon. We will have to wait for an official launch to know how Xiaomi decides to price the budget phone, specifications of which seem to be similar to Redmi 7.