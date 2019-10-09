Xiaomi Redmi 8 launch in India today: Livestream timings, expected price and specs

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8, which will succeed the Redmi 7, is set to launch in India today. Xiaomi has been posted teasers about the Redmi 8 hinting at the phone’s big battery and camera performance. Redmi 8 will likely come with dual cameras at the back. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 8A, which succeeds the Redmi 7A in India, and the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro series is also expected soon. Xiaomi had previously said the Redmi Note 8 series will launch in India before the end of 2019.

Advertising

Redmi 8: Live streaming timing, where to watch

The Redmi 8 launch starts at 11 am IST on October 9, 2019, which is today. Xiaomi is hosting the livestream on its YouTube channel. The YouTube link is available below. The phone will be sold exclusively on Mi.com and Flipkart. The e-commerce website also has a dedicated webpage for the Redmi 8’s upcoming launch.

Redmi 8: Expected price and specifications

The Redmi 7 was launched in India at a price of Rs 7,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. With Xiaomi, we have seen the company stick to similar pricing for each Redmi variant and the Redmi 8 will likely continue with a similar pricing range.

Redmi 8 will likely have a plastic build, and 6-inch plus HD+ resolution display, with a water-drop notch design. Redmi 8 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series processor, which would be a downgrade from last year’s Snapdragon 632 processor.

Advertising

The phone will have a big battery, and the expectation is Xiaomi will go for a 5000 mAh battery instead of the 4000 mAh battery that we see on most of its Redmi phones. According to a previous TENAA listing, the battery size was shown as 5000 mAh.

Redmi 8 will have a 12MP Sony sensor, and Xiaomi has itself been teasing about a flagship level sensor being used on the phone. The front camera is expected to be 8MP. The Redmi 8 will have dual cameras at the back, so it could go for a 12MP+2MP combination, which is quite common.

Redmi 8 could come in two RAM/Storage options. This could be 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. With Redmi 8A we saw Xiaomi do away with a 16GB storage option, so it will continue with the same. The company will go for a Type-C USB port, given the Redmi 8A also sports one now. The Redmi 8 will run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.