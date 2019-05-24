Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 13MP camera, 4,000mAh battery launched

Xiaomi Redmi 7A has been launched in China. The entry-level phone succeeds the Redmi 6A, which was unveiled in India last year at an introductory price of Rs 5,999 for 16GB storage option. Xiaomi put out a post on its official Weibo account announcing the launch of Redmi 7A, though the price has not been revealed.

As per the post, the price of Redmi 7A will be announced on May 28, which is when its flagship Redmi K20 smartphone launches in China. The company has confirmed that Redmi K20 will come with the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor, seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and triple cameras at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch screen with thick bezels on top and bottom, 13MP back camera, 4,000mAh battery, and more. The phone will be available in two colour options – blue and matte black. Redmi 7A will likely be launched for India as well, though we will have to wait for exact details.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets a 5.45-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The name of the processor has not been mentioned, except that it will be an octa-core one, which can be clocked up to 2.0GHz. The RAM and storage are also unknown at this point, though expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card is included.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A will sport a 13MP back camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF). The front camera will be 5MP and the phone also supports AI Face Unlock. It runs the company’s MIUI 10, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The phone also has P2i coating for splash resistance. The battery is 4,000mAh with support for 10W charging.