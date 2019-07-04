Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 12MP camera, 4,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 5,799

Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 12MP rear camera has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option. The phone succeeds Redmi 6A, which was unveiled in India in September last year. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model of Redmi 7A will cost Rs 5,999. Redmi 7A comes with a warranty of two years in three colour option – blue, black, and gold.

The introductory prices will only be valid only for July this year after which, the base storage variant will be available for Rs 5,999. The 32GB storage model will cost Rs 6,199. Redmi 7A will go on sale from 12 pm on July 11 on Xiaomi’s India website as well as Flipkart and Mi Home stores. Redmi 7A will also be available across offline stores soon.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, same as the previous phone. Redmi 7A is powered by octa-core 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage options. It supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A features a 12MP Sony IMX486 rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP front camera. The selfie camera supports AI Portrait mode and Face AI unlock feature as well. Redmi 7A’s predecessor Redmi 6A has a 13MP camera at the back, while the front camera is the same 5MP.

The new phone has a splash-proof design to protect against accidental spills. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery compared to a 3,000mAh one on Redmi 6A. Xiaomi Redmi 7A measures 159.2 × 75.2 × 8.1 mm. It has dual SIM card slots in addition to a microSD card slot. The phone also supports wireless FM radio and dual VoLTE capabilities.