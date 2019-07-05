Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Realme C2 vs Nokia 2.2 vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Price, specs comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, the company’s latest budget phone has been launched in India. The successor of Redmi 6A comes at an introductory starting price of Rs 5,799 till July 2019, after which the prices will be changed. Not much has changed compared to the Redmi 6A, though the new phone gets a bigger battery a Snapdragon 439 processor, instead of MediaTek Helio A22 on the older device.

In India, the Redmi 7A will rival Nokia 2.2, Realme C2, and Asus Zenfone Lite L1, which are also priced below Rs 7,000. Xiaomi Redmi 7A will go on sale on July 11 and the company has said that it will be available via offline stores as well soon. We compare Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Nokia 2.2, Realme C2, and Asus Zenfone Lite L1 based on price, specifications, and features:

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Price and availability

Xiaomi Redmi 7A has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 for 2GB RAM+16GB ROM option and Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model respectively. However, the introductory price will only be valid for July after which the Redmi 7A will cost Rs 5,999 for the 16GB storage model and Rs Rs 6,199 for the higher-end model respectively.

It also comes with a warranty of two years. Xiaomi Redmi 7A will go on sale from 12 pm on July 11 on Xiaomi’s India website as well as Flipkart and Mi Home stores. It can be bought in black, blue, and gold colour options.

Nokia 2.2 is priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage options respectively. The phone can be bought from Nokia’s official site, Flipkart as well as mobile retail outlets across India. Nokia 2.2 is available in black and Steel colour options.

Realme C2 is also available in 2GB RAM+16GB ROM and 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variants, priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. The phone will be available across offline stores, Realme’s website as well as Flipkart. The colour options include black and blue.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 was launched for 7,999 in October last year, but it recently received a permanent price cut. The new price is Rs 4,999 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Design and display

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sports a plastic back design with a matte finish. The back camera and LED flash aligned vertically on the top left. The phone has an 18:9 aspect ratio and thick bezels. It gets a 5.45-inch HD+ display.

Nokia 2.2 has a glossy plastic back with the back camera and LED flash placed in the center. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The back cover is removable and one can also buy interchangeable colorful covers. The display on Nokia 2.2 is 5.7-inch with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop-style notch on top of the display.

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. We liked the phone’s textured back with diamond-cut design in our review as it does not attract smudges. A waterdrop-style notch on top of the screen is present on Realme C2 as well.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 features a plastic body with curved corners, which we said in our review was compact. The back camera module with LED flash unit is placed on the top left corner, which makes the phone look neat. The display size is 5.45-inch and this is a HD resolution screen.

All phones except the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 have HD+ screen, so the decision really comes down to whether you are a fan of the notch. In terms of design, the Nokia 2.2 has a glossy back panel, which might attract smudges, while Redmi 7A looks more subtle with a matte finish. Realme C2 gets a unique diamond-cut design that some might like.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Camera

Xiaomi has used a 12MP Sony IMX486 camera at the back, which also supports PDAF. The front camera is 5MP with AI Portrait mode and Face AI unlock features. Meanwhile, Nokia 2.2 gets a 13MP AI rear camera and 5MP selfie shooter, supporting face unlock feature. We are yet to test out the phones.

Realme C2 features dual 13MP+2MP cameras at the back where the secondary camera is depth sensor. We observed in our review that it manages to take decent pictures in daylight and thanks to features like HDR and Chroma Boost, one gets social media ready photos. The 5MP front camera clicks good selfies in daylight Portrait mode also works fine.

The rear camera on Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is 13MP, which clicks portraits and landscape photos with decent colour reproduction. Indoors, it can render output with decent detailing and colours. The front camera is 5MP.

Purely based on specifications on paper, Realme C2 clearly has an edge in the camera department as it comes with dual sensors at the back. Of course, having more than one cameras do not automatically translate into superior performance so we will have to review Redmi 7A and Nokia 2.2 to know how they perform in real-life.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Processor, battery, and memory

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is powered by octa-core 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage options. It supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It supports two SIM cards with dual VoLTE in addition to a microSD card slot.

Nokia 2.2 has MediaTek Helio A22 processor that we saw on Redmi 7A’s predecessor Redmi 6A. It can be bought in either 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Expandable storage via a microSD card is supported as well. The battery is a 3,000mAh one.

Realme C2 is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. We said in our review that the overall performance of the phone feels sluggish, especially while using heavy apps like Chrome, YouTube, and Facebook, though we hardly faced any problems when using it less extensively.

Realme C2 is available with 2GB or 3GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage. The 4,000mAh battery lasted for a day with moderate usage with around 30 per cent charge left at the end of the day. It supports two SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor manages to smoothly handle day-to-day tasks. We did not observe any lag or stutter while playing casual games for an hour. The 3,000mAh promises a day’s worth of backup with moderate usage.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Software

Xiaomi Redmi 7A runs the latest Android 9 Pie with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin. For those who prefer stock Android experience, Nokia 2.2 is a clear choice as it is an Android One phone with two years of software updates and three years of security updates promised. It runs stock Android and will also be updated to Android Q.

Realme C2 runs the company’s ColorOS 6, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The UI might take some time getting used to as it feels cluttered. Asus Zenfone Lite L1 was launched with Android Oreo OS with ZenUI skin. The software, we said in our review, is pretty clean, though the phone comes pre-loaded with bloatware, which can thankfully be uninstalled.