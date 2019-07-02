Xiaomi Redmi 7A to launch in India on July 4, confirms company

Xiaomi’s Redmi 7A will officially launch for the Indian market on July 4, confirmed the company’s India managing director Manu Kumar Jain. Redmi 7A will be the budget friendly option in Xiaomi’s popular lineup of Redmi phones. The launch comes ahead of the Redmi K20 smartphone, which is the first smartphone in this line up to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The Redmi A series is typically the cheapest option in Xiaomi’s lineup, and the Redmi 7A is expected to be priced under Rs 7,000. Last year, the Redmi 6A launched at Rs 6,599 for the base 2GB RAM +16GB internal storage variant, while the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option was priced at Rs 7,499.

Redmi 7A is already available in the Xiaomi’s home market of China. Redmi 7A starts at Yuan 549 or nearly Rs 5,550 plus for the base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, while the version with 3GB RAM has a price of Yuan 799 or nearly Rs 8000 plus.

Specifications for the Redmi 7A are 5.45-inches display with the HD+ or 720p resolution and it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. There are two RAM options of 2GB or 3GB RAM and the respective storage is 16GB or 32GB storage. Xiaomi will offer the microSD slot on this as well to expand storage space as it has continued to do with many of its phones. It has a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, and MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

The Redmi A series might not offer the mid-range specifications or features like dual-cameras like say the Redmi Note series, but it has been a best-seller in the past for the brand. The Redmi 5A, which launched nearly two years back in 2017 sold around 10 million units in the Indian market till October 2018, according to the company.

Globally too the Redmi 5A was considered a best-seller from the brand. Xiaomi has typically done well in the space under Rs 12,000 with its diverse portfolio of Redmi phones that are spread across price points. But the company is facing competition from newer brands like Realme, which is trying a similar strategy, as well Samsung and other players who are introducing a slew of phones to stop the Redmi juggernaut.