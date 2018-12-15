Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro spotted online: Report

Three new Xiaomi smartphones have been spotted on China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C), according to a report by Nashville Chatter. A screenshot of the list shows devices– with model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T and M1901F7C–being certified on November 29.

It is being said that these might be the upcoming Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro successors to the recently launched Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro, respectively. The company is slated to launch its new Redmi 7 series of smartphones sometime in mid-2019.

According to the report, all three smartphones will come with 4G LTE and 10W fast charging support. Additionally, the report states all Redmi 6 series smartphones came sporting model numbers starting with the ‘M18’ code. All these new smartphones sport model numbers starting with the ‘M19’ code, which is also an indicator that these might be a part of Xiaomi Redmi 7 series of smartphones.

This certification acceptance means the company might skip launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro in China and directly launch Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro in its home country. The company has not offered any information regarding its upcoming Redmi 7 series, so we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt.

In related news, Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new smartphone with a 48MP camera sensor, which could be a part of its Redmi series of smartphones, according to a report by My Drivers. It is being said that the phone will likely cost over 2,000 Yuan (approximately Rs 20,805), making it the most expensive Redmi smartphone.