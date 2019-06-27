Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for next month: Report

Xiaomi recently launched its budget Redmi 7A smartphone in China. Now, Xiaomi India Head of Marketing, Anuj Sharma has told 91Mobiles, that the company now might launch the device in India next month. He did not reveal any specific launch date, however, we can expect it to launch alongside the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones.

Redmi 7A is already available in China starting at Yuan 599 (approximately Rs 6,000). We can expect the device to be priced similarly in the Indian market.

Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with an Adreno 505 GPU. The device comes with 2GB/3GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Redmi 7A sports a single 13MP sensor on the back paired with an LED flash module. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. The device also comes with AI features like PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.