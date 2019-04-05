Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A also tipped

Xiaomi Redmi 7, which was launched in China last month, will be announced in India soon, claims tipster Ishan Agarwal. He adds that the yet-to-be-launched phones – Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A – will also make it to the Indian market.

Advertising

While Redmi Y3 is expected next month, a timeline for the other two phones has not been mentioned. Redmi 7A with model code C3F is said to be a budget device.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 succeeds the budget Redmi 6, which was launched in September 2018 in India. The official price of Redmi 6 is Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model, while the 3GB RAM+64GB storage variant will cost Rs 8,499.

Redmi 7 made its debut in China alongside Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has already been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Redmi 7 is a stripped down variant and is expected to cost lower than the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Advertising

Xiaomi typically prices its Redmi series phones lower than the Redmi Note series devices and the same goes for Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 smartphones as well.

Also read: Redmi Note 7 Pro review: At Rs 13,999, this one is a clear winner

Specifications of Redmi 7 include a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, water drop notch, Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage options, dual rear camera setup of 12MP+2MP and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The device is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery.

As you all would expect, Xiaomi is soon launching the Redmi 7 in India. It will also be launching the Redmi Y3 after that, probably next month or so. And that’s not all, I believe they are preparing another budget smartphone with model code C3F which is probably Redmi 7A. #Redmi pic.twitter.com/XgWLkMkAr9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 4, 2019

In China, the Redmi 7 is priced at 699 Yuan (Rs 7,000 approximately) for 2GB RAM+16GB storage model, 799 Yuan (Rs 8,000 approximately) for 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and 999 Yuan (Rs 10,000 approximately) for 4GB RAM+64GB storage model respectively.

India prices will likely be similar, though we will have to wait for an official launch to confirm if Xiaomi decides to bring all three variants.

As for Redmi 7A, the phone was spotted by Nashville Chatter on China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C) with model number M1901F7E, being certified on November 29. Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro were also spotted as well with model numbers M1901F7T and M1901F7C respectively.

Meanwhile, Redmi Y3 was spotted by MySmartPrice on Wi-Fi Alliance running MIUI 10, based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone with model number M1810F6G is said to support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The phone will succeed Redmi Y2, which starts at a price of Rs Rs 7,999 in India.