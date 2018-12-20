Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro: Everything we know so far from leaks

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi 6 series of smartphones in India. However, according to recent reports the company has already started working on its next Redmi 7 series. It is being reported that the company will launch this new series including Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro.

Redmi 7 Pro: China certification listing

According to a report by Nashville Chatter, all the three smartphones were spotted on China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C) website with model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T and M1901F7C. All the devices will come with 4G LTE and 10W fast charging support.

Recently the Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro was spotted by TechAndroids on TENNA with a full specifications sheet. According to the TENNA listing, Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro will come in Black, White, Blue, Red, Yellow, Pink, Green, Purple, Gold, Silver and Gray colour options. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. In terms of design specifications, it will have device dimensions of 147.7 x 71.9 x 7.8 mm and will weigh 150 grams.

It will sport a 5.84-inch full HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio display. The device will be powered by an octa-core CPU with a clock speed of 2.3 GHz. It will come with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage.

The listing on TENAA also revealed that the device will sport a 12MP primary camera sensor on the back paired with a secondary sensor of an unspecified pixel range. While it will feature an 8MP sensor on the front for taking selfies.

The device has also shown up in a video uploaded to YouTube by a Russian YouTuber Andro News, showing the front profile of the upcoming device. He also posted two images of the device next to its retail box packaging.