Xiaomi Redmi launch on January 10: New teaser confirms 48MP dual AI camera

Xiaomi is launching a new Redmi phone on January 10, which is tomorrow, and the company has confirmed that the device will indeed come with a 48MP camera at the back. Redmi will also become a separate brand from Xiaomi, and the expectation is that this new device will be called the Redmi Pro 2, though some reports claim it could also be the Redmi Note 7.

The company’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung posted an image of a Redmi phone from the back, which shows a vertically aligned dual-rear camera with the words, “48MP AI Dual Camera” written at the back. Sung in his tweet added that there were only two days left until for the Redmi launch in China.

Previously, Xiaomi president Lin Bin had posted an image of a Redmi phone with a 48MP rear camera, and said that this would be launching soon.

Xiaomi’s own teasers and posters have indicated this new Redmi phone will come with a more colourful gradient back, and a 48MP camera. The launch event is being hosted in Beijing.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 with 48MP camera: Expected specifications

If one goes by the previous leaks, the device with the 48MP rear camera could be the Redmi Pro 2 and it will have a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The display could be 6-inches plus and it will likely have a 4000 mAh battery, keeping in line with the specifications we have seen on Redmi’s Pro phones.

Previously a poster showing the alleged Redmi Pro 2 surfaced on China’s social network Weibo (via Slashleaks), which showed the Snapdragon 675 processor specifications. It was also indicated that Xiaomi will price this under Rs 20,000 given that the Redmi brand will focus on providing more value for money devices.

The original Redmi Pro when it was launched in 2016, it had a starting price of Yuan 1499, which is nearly Rs 15,000 plus going up to Yuan 1999, which puts it under the Rs 20,000 price bracket. However, Redmi Pro 2 never made it outside of China, and it is unclear if this particular 48MP camera phone will also be restricted to China.

Check out Donovan Sung’s tweet on the Redmi phone

48MP AI Dual Camera. Only two days left until our Redmi launch in China.#Redmi pic.twitter.com/anGAKlv6Iq — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 8, 2019

Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7: Expected specifications

We have also seen TENAA listings for two other Redmi phones, which are speculated to be the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7. Redmi Note 7 could have a 4000 mAh battery, 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, according to the list. The Redmi 7 could have a smaller display with 5.84-inches sizes, 4000 mAh battery. Both also appear to have colourful gradient options as well and the tones are similar to the teasers that Xiaomi has been sharing.

With the Redmi lineup, we have seen Xiaomi launch a Pro variant in each segment as well. With Redmi 6 in India, Xiaomi also had a Redmi 6 Pro available. We saw a similar strategy with Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro. So the expectation is that with the Redmi Note 7, there would be a Pro variant as well, and this might be the one with the 48MP dual AI camera.