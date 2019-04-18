Xiaomi Redmi 7 could launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India on April 24

Xiaomi is about to launch the Redmi 7 in India. The company took to Twitter to tease the upcoming budget smartphone. The image and the tweet don’t reveal much, but the emphasis on number 7 hints at the imminent launch of Redmi 7 in India. Given previous indications that the company plans to launch the Redmi 7 in India in April, the hint is good enough.

In a tweet by Redmi India, the company said it has shipped 7 million units of the Redmi Y series since launch, citing IDC data. Interestingly, the tweet hints at the arrival of Redmi 7 with “You”ll know exactly in 7 days. But what’s with 7?” in the caption. It’s likely that Xiaomi will launch one more smartphone on April 24, as the company has already confirmed the launch of Redmi Y3 on the same date. ‘

Redmi 7, as we already know, will succeed the Redmi 6. The phone comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, dual rear camera setup (12MP+2MP), 8MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. In China, Redmi 7 costs 699 Yuan (or approx Rs 7,000) for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. Expect Indian prices to be in the same range.

7 Mn+ Y series phones shipped since launch. They ask Y do we call our fans the best. We say this is Y. And to celebrate this, we have a few surprises lined up for you. You’ll know exactly in 7 days. But what’s with 7? RT if you know it. #32MPSuperSelfie pic.twitter.com/8kSWF63uLq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 18, 2019

Beyond the Redmi 7, Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi Y3 on April 24. Details are thin at the moment, but we do know that the Redmi Y3 will have a 32MP selfie camera, 4000mAh battery and gradient design. Expect the phone to cost at par with Realme 3.