Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Redmi 5A: Specifications and features compared

Redmi 6A comes in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model, priced at Yuan 599, which translates to approximately Rs 6,300. Redmi 6A comes in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model, priced at Yuan 599, which translates to approximately Rs 6,300.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A has been launched in China. The successor to Redmi 5A, which is priced starting at Rs 5,999 in India, comes with a FullView 18:9 aspect ratio display, an updated processor and Face Unlock feature. The budget phone was unveiled alongside the Redmi 6. As of now, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed whether the devices will be available in India. But typically, the Chinese company does bring its budget to the Indian market. As for pricing, the Redmi 6A costs Yuan 599 (Rs 6,300 approx) for 2GB RAM 16GB storage options.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A was dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone‘ thanks to its affordable price. The phone was sold at Rs 1,000 off on the base model for the first five million units, and for the early period was available at Rs 4,999. Redmi 5A has also been one of the best-sellers from the company, doing well globally in the first quarter for 2018, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. Redmi 5A is exclusive to Mi.com and Flipkart online, while it is also available via offline retail stores across India. Let us take a look at what has changed on Redmi 6A, when compared to Redmi 5A:

Redmi 6A vs Redmi 5A: Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India is Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM option, while the 3GB RAM+32GB storage option costs Rs 6,999. The phone can be bought in Grey, Gold, Rose Gold or Blue colour options. Redmi 6A comes in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model, priced at Yuan 599, which translates to approximately Rs 6,300. We expect the India price to be around the same when and if the phone launches in the market. Of course, Redmi 6A will be a budget smartphone, considering this is the USP of the series .

Also read: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A with 5.45-inch 18:9 display launched: Price, specifications

Redmi 6A vs Redmi 5A: Display and Design

The most prominent change on Redmi 6A is a 18:9 aspect ratio display, compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio screen on its predecessor. Redmi 6A has thinned bezels on the sides as well as top and bottom. Just like the Redmi 5A, the new phone does not have a physical fingerprint scanner but it supports AI Face Unlock. Redmi 6A gets a 5-inch HD display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution), while the Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) screen. Both the smartphone sport a metal unibody design. The rear camera setup on the devices are horizontally aligned and on the top left. The design of the back cover has not really changed with prominent antenna lines as well as speaker grille at the bottom.

Redmi 6A vs Redmi 5A: Camera and Software

Redmi 6A now has Artificial Intelligence (AI)-backed 13MP rear cameras with LED flash. It is said to automatically identify objects and there’s an AI Smart Mockup feature as well. Other features include, ƒ/2.2 aperture and PDAF. The front shooter is 5MP with support for Portrait mode. Xiaomi Redmi 5A also has a single 13MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, and LED flash. It features a 5MP front lens with ƒ/2.0 aperture, though it does not support Portrait feature. Redmi 5A was launched with the company’s native MIUI 9, based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The new Redmi phone ships with MIUI 10, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Also Read- Xiaomi Redmi 5A price, review: A souped-up version of Redmi 4A that works

Xiaomi Redmi 5A packs quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, which can be clocked at up to 1.4GHz. Xiaomi Redmi 5A packs quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, which can be clocked at up to 1.4GHz.

Also read: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Launch HIGHLIGHTS

Redmi 6A vs Redmi 5A: Processor, battery and memory

Xiaomi Redmi 6A is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor fabricated on 12nm FinFET technology. The processor is clocked at 2.0GHz. Xiaomi claims that the chipset is faster than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 and MediaTek’s MT6739 processor. Unlike its predecessor, Redmi 6A comes in only one storage configuration – 2GB RAM and 16Gb storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 3,000mAh, which is the same as Redmi 5A.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A packs quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, which can be clocked at up to 1.4GHz. It is available in two storage models – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB ROM. Redmi 5A supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Both the phones support dual SIM slots along with a dedicated memory card slot.

In India, Redmi 6A will likely launch with a different processor and we will have to wait and see what configuration Xiaomi goes for.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd