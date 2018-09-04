Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price, features

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro India launch on September 5, here’s how to watch the livestream, expected price, and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro India launch on September 5, here’s how to watch the livestream, expected price, and specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A India launch is set for tomorrow, which is September 5. The Chinese smartphone maker is holding the launch event for its Redmi 6 series in New Delhi from 12:30 PM IST. Two phones out of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro are expected to be exclusive to Amazon India. As per ‘Notify me’ page for Redmi 6 on the e-commerce site, the sale for the two phones will start at 2 PM. Here’s a look at Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India launch details, including, how to watch livestream, expected prices, features, and more:

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro launch in India: Livestream timings, how to watch

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on September 5. The company will livestream the event in India on their official website. It will also be made available on Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel as well as Facebook page. Xiaomi’s India website is currently showing a countdown of when the launch will start. The page also includes of a graphical card highlighting the Face Unlock feature expected on the Redmi 6 series.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A: Expected price

Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes in two storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,400) and CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,400) respectively in China. Redmi 6A was launched in China for CNY 599 (approximately Rs 6,300) for the 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage variant.

Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the first Redmi series phone to sport a notched display. The device comes in three RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,400), CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,500), CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,600) respectively.

In India, the prices for the three phones are expected to remain the same as China. Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A will most likely be priced under Rs 10,000, while the higher-end Redmi 6 Pro could cost around Rs 14,000 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. We will have to wait and watch if Xiaomi decides to launch all storage variants for Redmi 6 Pro in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A: Specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it comes with a 5MP camera sensor for selfies. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9 skin on top and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Redmi 6A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device features a single 13MP camera sensor on the back. On the front, it comes with a 5MP camera sensor for taking selfies. The phone runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9 skin on top and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top. The device features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The front camera is a 5MP one, which will come with support for HDR and AI portrait mode. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9 skin on top. Redmi 6 Pro will pack a bigger 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6A were launched in China earlier this year. Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A pack MediaTek’s Helio processors in China, though the phones could launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors in India. Redmi 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor.

