Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India launch Live Updates: Expected price in India, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro price in India, specifications and features launch Live Updates: Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro India launch is scheduled for September 5, which is today. The launch event will take place in New Delhi from 12:00 PM and it will be livestreamed as well. The company will livestream the event in India through their official website as well as Xiaomi India’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Atleast two Xiaomi Redmi 6 devices will be exclsuive to Amazon India, sale for which start at 2 PM, as per a ‘Notify me’ page on the e-commerce website. The teaser image on Amazon shows a two devices, out of which one has a notch, confirming Redmi 6 Pro will be exclusively available on the site.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6 were launched in China earlier this year. Xiaomi will likely stick to budget pricing for the phones in India. Follow our blog for live updates for details on pricing and features of Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro:
Redmi 6A gets a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and it runs MIUI 9, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It sports a single 13 MP back camera along with a 5MP selfie shooter.
Redmi 6 Pro will the company's first Redmi series device to feature a notched display. With its launch in India, Xiaomi will attempt to make the notch design standard across budget smartphones as well. Realme 2 is another budget device, that starts at Rs 8,990 and features a notch on top of the display. The phone gets a 5.84-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution.
Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India could start at around Rs 11,000 and go up to Rs 14,000 for the higher-end storage option. In China, the phone is available in three storage variants - 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. Prices are CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,400), CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,500), CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,600) respectively.
Redmi 6 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant costs CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,400) in China, while its 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage model is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,400). In India, the price of the phone is expected to be close to Rs 10,000 or lower for the base storage model, though slightly higher than Redmi 6A.
Redmi 6A is expected to be the cheapest out of the three Redmi 6 series phones. The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option of Redmi 6A was launched in China for CNY 599, which is around Rs 6,300 on conversion. In India, we can expect a similar pricing. It remains to be seen of Xiaomi decides to launch other storage variants as well.