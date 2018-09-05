Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India launch Live Updates: Expected price in India, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India launch Live: Expected price, features, and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India launch Live: Expected price, features, and specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro price in India, specifications and features launch Live Updates: Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro India launch is scheduled for September 5, which is today. The launch event will take place in New Delhi from 12:00 PM and it will be livestreamed as well. The company will livestream the event in India through their official website as well as Xiaomi India’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Atleast two Xiaomi Redmi 6 devices will be exclsuive to Amazon India, sale for which start at 2 PM, as per a ‘Notify me’ page on the e-commerce website. The teaser image on Amazon shows a two devices, out of which one has a notch, confirming Redmi 6 Pro will be exclusively available on the site.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6 were launched in China earlier this year. Xiaomi will likely stick to budget pricing for the phones in India. Follow our blog for live updates for details on pricing and features of Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro: