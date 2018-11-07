Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB storage variant now available on open sale in India: Here are the details

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, one of the most popular budget smartphones in the market, is now available on open sale in India. The announcement was made through the company’s official Twitter account. Currently, only the high-end model of Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage can be purchased anytime via Mi.com and Amazon India. The base model, the one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is still available through the flash sale model.

Advertising

To recall, the successor to the Redmi 5A was launched alongside Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro this September. Redmi 6A was announced at an introductory price of Rs 5,999 for the 16GB storage version and Rs 6,999 for the 32GB storage model. For those who want to purchase the handset via Mi.com, they can get Rs 2,200 instant Jio cashback offer and a three months free subscription of Hungama Music. The phone comes in four colour options- Blue, Black, Gold and Rose Gold.

Also Read- Diwali 2018: Xiaomi Mi A2, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 8X and other dual-camera phones under Rs 20,000

In terms of specifications, Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The budget smartphone from Xiaomi is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone has an expandable storage support of up to 256GB (via microSD card).

Get the next level smartphone experience and efficient battery on Redmi 6. Now on open sale on https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y & @Flipkart.

– Helio P22, 12nm 2.0GHz octa-core processor

– 12MP+5MP dual camera

– 18:9 Full Screen Display

– Fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock

– 2+1 card slot pic.twitter.com/FneuJmvwdS — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 6, 2018

Redmi 6A sports a 13MP rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. It has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Xiaomi Redmi 6A runs MIUI based Android Oreo OS and packs 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack.