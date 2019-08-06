Xiaomi to show 64MP camera Redmi phone on August 7: Everything we know about it

Xiaomi recently took to Weibo to announce that it will be hosting an event in China on August 7, where it will introduce a new camera technology for smartphones. The announcement poster consisted of the Redmi logo, which indicates that the announcement will be made in accordance with its Redmi sub-brand.

The company recently confirmed that it is working on a new smartphone, which will sport a 64MP primary sensor on the back. In a separate Weibo post, Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing also stated that the next Redmi device will be named the Redmi Note 8. Here’s everything that we know about the upcoming Redmi event on August 7.

Redmi 64MP camera

Redmi Note 7 Pro was the company’s first smartphone to feature a 48MP camera setup on the back. We expect the company to maintain the same momentum. The upcoming Redmi Note 8 could be its first smartphone to feature a 64MP primary sensor on the back. Still we know Xiaomi is showcasing the 64MP camera tomorrow for sure, even if the device is not the Redmi Note 8.

Xiaomi is expected to use the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced earlier this year to achieve the 64MP camera setup. Redmi had posted a teaser back in July stating that it will soon be launching a new smartphone with a 64MP camera on the back.

The teaser also confirmed that the device will feature a quad camera setup and the 64MP images will have a file size of up to 20MB. It also stated that the images taken with the camera will have a higher resolution than that of an 8K TV, which sounds a little hard to believe.

Redmi Note 8 to be more powerful

In a recent Weibo post, Lu Weibing stated “Redmi Note 8 is much stronger than the next door…” according to Google Translate. This confirms that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be named the Redmi Note 8. Though the message is a bit cryptic, we can expect the Redmi Note 8 to be comparatively more powerful than the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi 64MP camera competition

The competition will be tough for Xiaomi this time around as two of its major competitors, Samsung and Realme are also going to launch smartphones with a 64MP camera. The first company to announce that it is working on a smartphone with a 64MP camera was Realme. The company confirmed that it is working on a 64MP smartphone, which will be revealed on August 8 in India. It has kept every other detail regarding the device under wraps.

Leaks also claim that Samsung is working on a Galaxy A series smartphone with a 64MP camera. According to the leak, the company plans to launch the device later this year. Some reports point to the fact that this might be an upgraded version of the recently launched Galaxy A70, dubbed Samsung Galaxy A70S.

Keep in mind that for now, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any details as to what it will announce during its China event on August 7. It will likely just talk about the new camera technology and not launch/showcase any smartphone.